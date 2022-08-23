v.systems (VSYS) Price Reaches $0.0016

v.systems (VSYS) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. v.systems has a market cap of $4.20 million and $584,440.00 worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About v.systems

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,573,433,561 coins and its circulating supply is 2,634,825,097 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

