Value Liquidity (VALUE) Price Down 6.5% This Week

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Value Liquidity coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Value Liquidity has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Value Liquidity has a market cap of $1.69 million and $1.26 million worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,293.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003801 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00128621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033330 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00078902 BTC.

About Value Liquidity

VALUE is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Value Liquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance. The official website for Value Liquidity is yfv.finance.

Buying and Selling Value Liquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info. To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO. YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information. “

