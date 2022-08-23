Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.59. 2,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,407. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

