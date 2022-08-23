Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,978,000 after acquiring an additional 166,984 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 290,890 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 581,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,735,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.46. 18,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,939. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

