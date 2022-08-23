VeChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $82.14 Million (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $1.89 billion and approximately $82.14 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000096 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00031987 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

