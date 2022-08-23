Vicus Capital Acquires 18,249 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 152.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,249 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,002,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,257,000 after buying an additional 6,354,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,760,000 after buying an additional 2,582,151 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,764,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,006 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,513,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,531 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 60,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,742,389. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.