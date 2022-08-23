Vicus Capital Acquires 268 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $950,911,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after buying an additional 2,187,144 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,010,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,393,000 after purchasing an additional 961,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,739. The firm has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

