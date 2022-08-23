Vicus Capital Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.