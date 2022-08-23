Vicus Capital Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vicus Capital raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,401 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

F traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.35. 656,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,177,072. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

