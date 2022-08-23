Vicus Capital Sells 611 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Vicus Capital decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in General Electric by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after acquiring an additional 255,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after acquiring an additional 513,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $698,826,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,682,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

