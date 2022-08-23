Vicus Capital Sells 749 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Vicus Capital cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.31. 3,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,462. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.65 and its 200-day moving average is $123.99. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $112.29 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

