VideoCoin (VID) Hits Market Cap of $31.57 Million

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000738 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VideoCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.