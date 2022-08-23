Vortex Defi (VTX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $6,390.04 and $2.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00055533 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi.

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.