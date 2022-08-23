Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lessened by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,148 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.6% of Syntax Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.42. 80,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,645,572. The company has a market cap of $365.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.55. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

