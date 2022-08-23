WebDollar Achieves Market Cap of $2.18 Million (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. WebDollar has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $2,451.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000438 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000760 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003949 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00114975 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
WebDollar Profile
WebDollar (WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,597,101,871 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io.
Buying and Selling WebDollar
Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.