Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/23/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $342.00 to $318.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $325.00.

8/19/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $322.00 to $313.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $310.00 to $308.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $266.00 to $289.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $266.00 to $280.00.

8/9/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $274.00 to $266.00.

7/22/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $266.00.

7/21/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $265.00.

Shares of EL stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $265.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,098. The company has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.38.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 64.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after purchasing an additional 39,152 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 84,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

