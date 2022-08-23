WELL Hits Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million (WELL)

WELL (WELL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, WELL has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WELL has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $236,273.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,461.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003836 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00129115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033582 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00075768 BTC.

About WELL

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WELL

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

