Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,050,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,236,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 3.8% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $293,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 489,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,339,891. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

