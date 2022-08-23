Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stake Lowered by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $20,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 233.9% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.46. 983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,677. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day moving average is $80.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $68.41 and a 1-year high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAL. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

