WHALE (WHALE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $514,238.00

WHALE (WHALE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $12.03 million and $514,238.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00006406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,722,083 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WHALE is whale.me.

Buying and Selling WHALE

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

