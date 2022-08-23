Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $3.52 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 123.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,695 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.3% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 75.1% in the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17,186.5% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,285,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,497,000 after buying an additional 1,278,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $89.90. The stock had a trading volume of 279,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,567. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average of $86.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $227.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

