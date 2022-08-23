Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Insider Sells $61,526.82 in Stock

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) insider Trisha L. Fox sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $61,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FREE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. 217,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $245.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.30.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREE. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

