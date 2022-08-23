William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 21,305 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 496,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $132,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Stryker by 25.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 193,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,624,000 after purchasing an additional 39,153 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Stryker by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 407,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $108,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Stryker by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $212.35 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.87 and its 200-day moving average is $234.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

