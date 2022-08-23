William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 1,218.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901,099 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $101,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $1,745,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $156,029.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $156,029.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,869 shares of company stock worth $660,548 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

