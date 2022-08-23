William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 14,279 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $62,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after buying an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

EW stock opened at $95.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,128 shares of company stock worth $9,278,883. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

