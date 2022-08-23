William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $55.46 Million Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,001,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,963 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.26% of Belden worth $55,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Belden by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Belden alerts:

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 9,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,677.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 9,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,677.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,844 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Belden Price Performance

BDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

NYSE BDC opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.69. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.