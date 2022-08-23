William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $71.39 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $71,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 30.8% during the first quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 33,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 209,505 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,586,000 after purchasing an additional 29,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 639,635 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $142,229,000 after buying an additional 44,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 54,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $162.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,598,394. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

