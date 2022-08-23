William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $76.38 Million Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,333 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Unity Software worth $76,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of U. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Unity Software by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 30,426 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Unity Software by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE U opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.64. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,702 shares of company stock worth $2,213,579 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

