William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,504 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $51,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE ROP opened at $422.13 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $409.34 and a 200-day moving average of $434.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.