William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 360,234 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 360,234 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $121,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $356.30 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.18.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

