William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 995,322 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 995,322 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $67,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $80.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $85.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 187.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $125,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $125,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $31,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,751 shares of company stock valued at $700,218. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.