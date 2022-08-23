William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes $143.17 Million Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,187,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,174,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 4.77% of PagerDuty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PagerDuty by 102.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 133,253 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,255,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,920,000 after purchasing an additional 44,442 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PD stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PD shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,406 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $37,413.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 451,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,010,317.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,768 shares of company stock worth $6,404,990. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

