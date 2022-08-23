Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 977,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 489,972 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.88% of Workiva worth $115,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

NYSE WK opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.96. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $173.24.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

