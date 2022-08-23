WOWswap Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market cap of $411,902.10 and approximately $512.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io.

WOWswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

