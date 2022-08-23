X-CASH (XCASH) Price Reaches $0.0000

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $968.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, X-CASH has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About X-CASH

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

