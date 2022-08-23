Xion Finance (XGT) Hits One Day Volume of $3,877.00

Xion Finance (XGT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $76,480.09 and approximately $3,877.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Xion Finance has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global.

Xion Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

