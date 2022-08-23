xRhodium Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges (XRC)

xRhodium (XRC) traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $330,229.60 and approximately $99.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001228 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003075 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000821 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003552 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

xRhodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

