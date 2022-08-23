Yogesh K. Gupta Sells 5,000 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Progress Software Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 335,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,641. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $43,932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 240.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,192,000 after buying an additional 642,226 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 275.2% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 734,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,292,000 after buying an additional 539,050 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 8,237.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 355,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,175,000 after buying an additional 351,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

