Yogesh K. Gupta Sells 5,000 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2022

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Progress Software Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 335,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,641. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $43,932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 240.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,192,000 after buying an additional 642,226 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 275.2% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 734,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,292,000 after buying an additional 539,050 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 8,237.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 355,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,175,000 after buying an additional 351,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

