Zcash Trading Down 12.6% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $66.56 or 0.00308807 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $85.01 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00116817 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00081096 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,107,356 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.