ZeroSwap Market Capitalization Hits $1.85 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $766,202.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io.

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

