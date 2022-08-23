ZoidPay (ZPAY) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. ZoidPay has a total market capitalization of $49.04 million and approximately $59,247.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZoidPay coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZoidPay has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00769315 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016125 BTC.
ZoidPay Profile
ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,140,476 coins. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay.
Buying and Selling ZoidPay
