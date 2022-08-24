19,144 Shares in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Purchased by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FQAL. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,627,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after acquiring an additional 164,975 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after buying an additional 123,597 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 189,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 81,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 333,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,437,000 after buying an additional 79,264 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FQAL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.95. 11,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,076. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $42.49 and a 1 year high of $56.58.

