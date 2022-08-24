2,129 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.45. The stock had a trading volume of 42,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,082. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

