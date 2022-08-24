33,808 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Acquired by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,000. Sempra accounts for about 2.3% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.22.

NYSE SRE traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $168.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,642. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

