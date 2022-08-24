3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $343.29

Shares of 3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 343.29 ($4.15) and traded as low as GBX 338 ($4.08). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 338 ($4.08), with a volume of 527,651 shares traded.

3i Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 335.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 343.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 748.89.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.