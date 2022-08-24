888tron Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.39 Million (888)

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One 888tron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 888tron has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. 888tron has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $18,546.00 worth of 888tron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00014490 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 74.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About 888tron

888tron (CRYPTO:888) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2014. 888tron’s total supply is 99,943,970 coins and its circulating supply is 73,756,843 coins. 888tron’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5092803.0. 888tron’s official website is 888tron.com. 888tron’s official Twitter account is @OctocoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 888tron is https://reddit.com/r/888Tron.

888tron Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Octocoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It was launched on BTC Talk on Mar 08, 2014 at 18:08 (UTC) and later abandoned by it's original developer of the same name. On Nov 11, 2015 a new developer steps up and released an updated client, thus reviving Octocoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 888tron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 888tron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 888tron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

