9,123 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,123 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Announces Dividend

SHEL opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $207.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

