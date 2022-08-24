AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives $55.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIR shares. TheStreet cut AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

NYSE AIR opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. AAR has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $52.83.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.50 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.53%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AAR will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in AAR by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after buying an additional 214,094 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AAR by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,660,000 after purchasing an additional 157,906 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

