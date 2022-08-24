AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.7% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after buying an additional 758,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.36. The stock had a trading volume of 52,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,672. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.60. The company has a market capitalization of $244.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.