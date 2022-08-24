ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells $588,245.70 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $588,245.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Haiping Dun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Haiping Dun sold 36,150 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $542,250.00.

ACMR traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,647,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,889. The stock has a market cap of $908.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.63. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 10.42%. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after buying an additional 1,610,702 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,266,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,640,000 after buying an additional 505,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,878,000 after buying an additional 589,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on ACM Research to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

